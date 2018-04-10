Prudential (LON:PRU) Price Target Increased to GBX 2,250 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank

Prudential (LON:PRU) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank from GBX 2,050 ($28.98) to GBX 2,250 ($31.80) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, March 23rd, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 25.77% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America set a GBX 2,300 ($32.51) target price on shares of Prudential and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Goldman Sachs set a GBX 2,290 ($32.37) target price on shares of Prudential and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup set a GBX 2,186 ($30.90) price target on shares of Prudential and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,161 ($30.54) price target on shares of Prudential in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 2,235 ($31.59) price target on shares of Prudential in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prudential currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,119.11 ($29.95).

Shares of LON PRU traded up GBX 10 ($0.14) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 1,789 ($25.29). The company had a trading volume of 3,888,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,740,000. Prudential has a 52 week low of GBX 1,612.14 ($22.79) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,992.50 ($28.16).

Prudential (LON:PRU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 14th. The financial services provider reported GBX 145.20 ($2.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 139 ($1.96) by GBX 6.20 ($0.09). Prudential had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 19.94%. The company had revenue of GBX 4,400.50 billion during the quarter.

In related news, insider John W. Foley sold 81,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,747 ($24.69), for a total transaction of £1,423,245.96 ($2,011,655.07).

About Prudential

Prudential Public Limited Company is an international financial services company. The Company offers a range of retail financial products and services and asset management services throughout these territories. The Company operates through Insurance operations and Asset management operations. The retail financial products and services include life insurance, pensions and annuities as well as collective investment schemes.

