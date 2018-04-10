Volkswagen Group’s (VOW3) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Volkswagen Group (ETR:VOW3) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank currently has a target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VOW3. Warburg Research set a €200.00 ($246.91) price target on shares of Volkswagen Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €220.00 ($271.60) price target on shares of Volkswagen Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. UBS set a €210.00 ($259.26) price target on shares of Volkswagen Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Bank of America set a €205.00 ($253.09) price target on shares of Volkswagen Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Independent Research set a €187.00 ($230.86) price target on shares of Volkswagen Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €191.64 ($236.59).

ETR VOW3 traded up €7.32 ($9.04) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching €171.58 ($211.83). 2,478,287 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,610,000. Volkswagen Group has a 52-week low of €124.75 ($154.01) and a 52-week high of €192.30 ($237.41).

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This article was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/deutsche-bank-reaffirms-buy-rating-for-volkswagen-vow3-updated-updated-updated.html.

Volkswagen Group Company Profile

Volkswagen Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

