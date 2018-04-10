Deutsche Bank Reaffirms “Sell” Rating for PageGroup (PAGE)

Deutsche Bank restated their sell rating on shares of PageGroup (LON:PAGE) in a report issued on Friday.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PAGE. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of PageGroup from GBX 430 ($6.08) to GBX 500 ($7.07) and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of PageGroup to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 490 ($6.93) to GBX 640 ($9.05) in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a buy rating on shares of PageGroup in a research report on Friday. UBS reissued a neutral rating on shares of PageGroup in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase reissued an underweight rating and set a GBX 442 ($6.25) target price on shares of PageGroup in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 505.77 ($7.15).

LON PAGE opened at GBX 541 ($7.65) on Friday. PageGroup has a one year low of GBX 414.50 ($5.86) and a one year high of GBX 566 ($8.00).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 17th will be issued a GBX 8.60 ($0.12) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 17th.

In other news, insider Kelvin Stagg sold 22,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 535 ($7.56), for a total value of £118,807.45 ($167,925.72).

PageGroup Company Profile

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and support services in the United States and internationally. It offers recruitment services for executive, second/third job, technical and administrative support, professional clerical, and junior management levels on a permanent, temporary, contract, and interim basis.

