Deutsche Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for McCarthy & Stone (MCS)

Deutsche Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of McCarthy & Stone (LON:MCS) in a research note released on Friday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating and issued a GBX 136 ($1.92) price target on shares of McCarthy & Stone in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Numis Securities restated a hold rating and set a GBX 135 ($1.91) price objective on shares of McCarthy & Stone in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Peel Hunt lowered their price objective on shares of McCarthy & Stone from GBX 205 ($2.90) to GBX 185 ($2.61) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 182 ($2.57).

Shares of MCS stock opened at GBX 136.10 ($1.92) on Friday. McCarthy & Stone has a 1 year low of GBX 130.90 ($1.85) and a 1 year high of GBX 197.60 ($2.79).

In other news, insider John Tonkiss acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 135 ($1.91) per share, for a total transaction of £13,500 ($19,081.27).

About McCarthy & Stone

McCarthy & Stone plc is a United Kingdom-based retirement house builder. The Company is the parent company of the McCarthy & Stone Group. Its subsidiaries include McCarthy & Stone Retirement Lifestyles Limited and McCarthy & Stone Management Services Limited. Ortus Homes is a trading name of the Company.

