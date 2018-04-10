Deutsche Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Unilever (ULVR)

Deutsche Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Unilever (LON:ULVR) in a research note published on Friday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ULVR. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 3,960 ($55.97) target price on shares of Unilever in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 4,400 ($62.19) target price on shares of Unilever in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Goldman Sachs set a GBX 3,820 ($53.99) target price on shares of Unilever and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 4,400 ($62.19) target price on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 4,560 ($64.45) target price on shares of Unilever and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 4,374.44 ($61.83).

ULVR stock opened at GBX 3,978.50 ($56.23) on Friday. Unilever has a 12-month low of GBX 3,678.50 ($51.99) and a 12-month high of GBX 4,557.50 ($64.42).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a GBX 31.55 ($0.45) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Personal Care, Home Care, Foods, and Refreshment segments. The Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. The Home Care segment provides home care products, including powders, liquids and capsules, soap bars, and various cleaning products.

