Deutsche Bank Upgrades BHP Billiton (BHP) to “Buy”

BHP Billiton (NYSE:BHP) was upgraded by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BHP. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of BHP Billiton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $49.55 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of BHP Billiton from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BHP Billiton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of BHP Billiton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of BHP Billiton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.37.

BHP stock traded up $2.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.79. The company had a trading volume of 3,445,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,986,879. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.40. BHP Billiton has a 1 year low of $33.37 and a 1 year high of $50.79. The stock has a market cap of $70,064.02, a PE ratio of 18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.22.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in BHP Billiton by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 73,073 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after buying an additional 6,472 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in BHP Billiton by 170.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 598,805 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $24,245,000 after buying an additional 377,242 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in BHP Billiton by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 63,222 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after buying an additional 2,803 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in BHP Billiton during the 3rd quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in BHP Billiton during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,003,000. 3.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WARNING: “Deutsche Bank Upgrades BHP Billiton (BHP) to “Buy”” was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/deutsche-bank-upgrades-bhp-billiton-bhp-to-buy.html.

About BHP Billiton

BHP Billiton Limited is a global resources company. The Company is a producer of various commodities, including iron ore, metallurgical coal, copper and uranium. Its segments include Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment is engaged in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas.

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Billiton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Billiton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.