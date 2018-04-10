Deutsche eMark (CRYPTO:DEM) Trading Up 28.3% Over Last Week

Deutsche eMark (CURRENCY:DEM) traded up 23.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 3rd. In the last week, Deutsche eMark has traded 28.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Deutsche eMark has a market cap of $855,072.00 and approximately $9,348.00 worth of Deutsche eMark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Deutsche eMark coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0233 or 0.00000341 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia and YoBit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BuzzCoin (BUZZ) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MazaCoin (MZC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000020 BTC.

MAZA (MZC) traded 55% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000020 BTC.

TEKcoin (TEK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

808Coin (808) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

StrongHands (SHND) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Neuro (NRO) traded 32.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Credence Coin (CRDNC) traded 66.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000097 BTC.

About Deutsche eMark

Deutsche eMark (DEM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 11th, 2013. Deutsche eMark’s total supply is 43,676,267 coins and its circulating supply is 36,694,291 coins. Deutsche eMark’s official Twitter account is @Deutsche_eMark. Deutsche eMark’s official website is deutsche-emark.de.

Deutsche eMark Coin Trading

Deutsche eMark can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is not presently possible to buy Deutsche eMark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Deutsche eMark must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Deutsche eMark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

