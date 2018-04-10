Commerzbank set a €15.00 ($18.52) price objective on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB) in a report released on Friday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank set a €12.00 ($14.81) target price on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Nord/LB set a €13.00 ($16.05) target price on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase set a €12.60 ($15.56) target price on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Citigroup set a €14.70 ($18.15) target price on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.50 ($17.90) target price on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Pfandbriefbank currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €13.89 ($17.15).

Shares of Deutsche Pfandbriefbank stock opened at €12.49 ($15.42) on Friday. Deutsche Pfandbriefbank has a 52 week low of €10.36 ($12.79) and a 52 week high of €15.46 ($19.09).

WARNING: “Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (PBB) Given a €15.00 Price Target at Commerzbank” was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/deutsche-pfandbriefbank-pbb-given-a-15-00-price-target-at-commerzbank.html.

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank Company Profile

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG, a specialist bank, provides real estate and public investment finance in Europe. Its real estate financing activities include a range of financing instruments, such as financing investment projects, development finance, cross-border portfolio financing, investment bridge finance facilities, standby/backup facilities, and derivatives.

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Pfandbriefbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.