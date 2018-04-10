Devery (CRYPTO:EVE) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $37,076.00

Devery (CURRENCY:EVE) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 18th. One Devery token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0937 or 0.00001387 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and EtherDelta. Devery has a total market cap of $5.90 million and $37,076.00 worth of Devery was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Devery has traded up 70.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007205 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002940 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.94 or 0.00754137 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014670 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000546 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014803 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00179722 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00038956 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00061212 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Devery Token Profile

Devery’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,918,410 tokens. The official website for Devery is devery.io. The Reddit community for Devery is /r/deveryofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Devery’s official Twitter account is @deveryofficial.

Buying and Selling Devery

Devery can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and EtherDelta. It is not presently possible to buy Devery directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Devery must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Devery using one of the exchanges listed above.

