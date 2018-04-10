Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Dexcom (DXCM) Stock Price

Media coverage about Dexcom (NASDAQ:DXCM) has been trending somewhat positive on Tuesday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm scores the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Dexcom earned a daily sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the medical device company an impact score of 46.0997643957852 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the news articles that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

Shares of Dexcom stock traded up $0.90 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,300,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,301,202. The firm has a market capitalization of $6,102.85, a PE ratio of -122.90 and a beta of -0.02. Dexcom has a 12 month low of $42.62 and a 12 month high of $81.91. The company has a current ratio of 5.36, a quick ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Dexcom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical device company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $221.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.82 million. Dexcom had a negative net margin of 6.99% and a negative return on equity of 13.99%. sell-side analysts predict that Dexcom will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on DXCM shares. Oppenheimer set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Dexcom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Piper Jaffray set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Dexcom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Dexcom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Jefferies Group increased their price objective on shares of Dexcom from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Dexcom from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.38.

In related news, Chairman Terrance H. Gregg sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total value of $559,100.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 484,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,091,693.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Richard Doubleday sold 2,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.44, for a total transaction of $176,643.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,462,720.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,854 shares of company stock worth $2,141,081 in the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WARNING: “Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Dexcom (DXCM) Stock Price” was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/dexcom-dxcm-given-news-impact-rating-of-0-15-updated-updated-updated.html.

About Dexcom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G5 mobile continuous glucose monitoring system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Receive News & Ratings for Dexcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dexcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.