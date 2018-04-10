Dexcom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Upgraded at Robert W. Baird

Dexcom (NASDAQ:DXCM) was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Friday, March 23rd, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $58.00 target price on the medical device company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 17.59% from the company’s current price.

DXCM has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dexcom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Dexcom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Piper Jaffray reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dexcom in a research note on Monday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Dexcom from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Dexcom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.38.

Shares of Dexcom stock opened at $70.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6,102.85, a P/E ratio of -121.34 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Dexcom has a 12-month low of $42.62 and a 12-month high of $81.91.

Dexcom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical device company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $221.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.82 million. Dexcom had a negative net margin of 6.99% and a negative return on equity of 13.99%. equities research analysts forecast that Dexcom will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dexcom news, insider Terrance H. Gregg sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total value of $568,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 484,559 shares in the company, valued at $27,552,024.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Doubleday sold 1,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.67, for a total transaction of $89,385.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,049 shares in the company, valued at $3,556,228.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,854 shares of company stock worth $2,141,081. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Dexcom by 12.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,254 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Dexcom by 133.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,094 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 12,623 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Dexcom by 251.0% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,647 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Dexcom by 1,190.5% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 333,978 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $16,338,000 after acquiring an additional 308,098 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dexcom by 15.8% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,397 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares during the period.

Dexcom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G5 mobile continuous glucose monitoring system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

