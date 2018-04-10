T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ:TROW) Position Trimmed by DF Dent & Co. Inc.

DF Dent & Co. Inc. cut its stake in T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ:TROW) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 133,240 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 9,024 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of T. Rowe Price worth $13,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,472 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 18,973 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 2,101 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 5,485 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Ffcm LLC lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 38,205 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,463,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW traded up $1.81 on Tuesday, reaching $106.74. 1,198,970 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,805,679. The stock has a market capitalization of $25,531.09, a P/E ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.21. T. Rowe Price has a 52 week low of $67.62 and a 52 week high of $120.07.

T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. T. Rowe Price had a return on equity of 25.30% and a net margin of 31.07%. T. Rowe Price’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 14th. T. Rowe Price’s payout ratio is presently 51.57%.

TROW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised T. Rowe Price from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $113.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised T. Rowe Price from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $123.00 target price (up previously from $121.00) on shares of T. Rowe Price in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded T. Rowe Price from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $113.00 price objective on T. Rowe Price and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.80.

T. Rowe Price Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

