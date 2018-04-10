Diageo’s (LON:DGE) Sell Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Diageo (LON:DGE)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Liberum Capital in a research note issued on Thursday, March 15th. They currently have a GBX 2,100 ($29.68) price target on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 17.16% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on DGE. UBS set a GBX 2,880 ($40.71) price target on Diageo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. S&P Global set a GBX 2,900 ($40.99) price objective on Diageo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,900 ($40.99) price target on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,900 ($40.99) price target on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Diageo to a “sector performer” rating and decreased their price target for the company from GBX 2,600 ($36.75) to GBX 2,400 ($33.92) in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,621 ($37.05).

LON:DGE traded up GBX 25 ($0.35) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 2,535 ($35.83). The company had a trading volume of 4,294,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,520,000. Diageo has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,186.50 ($30.90) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,735.50 ($38.66).

Diageo (LON:DGE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported GBX 67.80 ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of GBX 65.70 ($0.93) by GBX 2.10 ($0.03). Diageo had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 27.06%. The firm had revenue of GBX 653 billion for the quarter.

In other Diageo news, insider Javier Ferrán purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,541 ($35.92) per share, for a total transaction of £762,300 ($1,077,455.83). In the last quarter, insiders bought 30,355 shares of company stock worth $77,103,352.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness.

