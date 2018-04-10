Dialight (DIA) Receives “Hold” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their hold rating on shares of Dialight (LON:DIA) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Dialight from GBX 530 ($7.49) to GBX 420 ($5.94) and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 15th. N+1 Singer lowered their price objective on shares of Dialight from GBX 710 ($10.04) to GBX 630 ($8.90) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 15th.

DIA opened at GBX 530 ($7.49) on Monday. Dialight has a 52-week low of GBX 500 ($7.07) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,099 ($15.53).

In other Dialight news, insider Stephen Bird acquired 3,728 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 525 ($7.42) per share, for a total transaction of £19,572 ($27,663.60).

Dialight Company Profile

Dialight plc is a holding company. The Company manufactures and sells lighting products in the industrial market. It operates through two segments: Lighting, and Signals and Components. Its Lighting segment develops, manufactures and supplies light emitting diode (LED) lighting solutions for hazardous and industrial applications, and includes anti-collision obstruction lighting.

