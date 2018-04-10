Head-To-Head Analysis: Global Medical REIT (GMRE) & Digital Realty (DLR)

Digital Realty (NYSE: DLR) and Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.

Dividends

Digital Realty pays an annual dividend of $4.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Global Medical REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.4%. Digital Realty pays out 65.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Global Medical REIT pays out 148.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Digital Realty has raised its dividend for 13 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Digital Realty and Global Medical REIT, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Digital Realty 0 6 11 0 2.65 Global Medical REIT 0 0 4 0 3.00

Digital Realty currently has a consensus price target of $121.93, indicating a potential upside of 16.82%. Global Medical REIT has a consensus price target of $10.25, indicating a potential upside of 46.43%. Given Global Medical REIT’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Global Medical REIT is more favorable than Digital Realty.

Volatility and Risk

Digital Realty has a beta of -0.02, indicating that its stock price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Medical REIT has a beta of 0.44, indicating that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Digital Realty and Global Medical REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Digital Realty 10.10% 4.03% 1.67% Global Medical REIT -5.01% -0.88% -0.38%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Digital Realty and Global Medical REIT’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Digital Realty $2.46 billion 8.73 $248.25 million $6.14 17.00 Global Medical REIT $30.34 million 4.99 -$80,000.00 $0.54 12.96

Digital Realty has higher revenue and earnings than Global Medical REIT. Global Medical REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Digital Realty, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

100.0% of Digital Realty shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.7% of Global Medical REIT shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Digital Realty shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.5% of Global Medical REIT shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Digital Realty beats Global Medical REIT on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Digital Realty Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from financial services, cloud and information technology services, to manufacturing, energy, gaming, life sciences and consumer products. Additional information about Digital Realty is included in the Company Overview, available on the Investors page of Digital Realty's website at www.digitalrealty.com. The Company Overview is updated periodically, and may contain material information and updates. To receive e-mail alerts when the Company Overview is updated, please visit the Investors page of Digital Realty's website.

Global Medical REIT Company Profile

Global Medical REIT Inc. is engaged primarily in the acquisition of licensed, purpose-built healthcare facilities and the leasing of these facilities to clinical operators with market share. The Company’s strategy is to produce increasing, reliable rental revenue by expanding its portfolio, and leasing its healthcare facilities to market operators under long-term triple-net leases.

