Westside Investment Management Inc. Buys 3,850 Shares of Digital Realty (NYSE:DLR)

Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty (NYSE:DLR) by 256.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty were worth $611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DLR. Amica Retiree Medical Trust purchased a new stake in Digital Realty during the third quarter worth $102,000. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty by 1,284.6% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty by 4,984.2% in the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty in the third quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $165,000. Institutional investors own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Christopher Kenney sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.47, for a total value of $1,034,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,034,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE DLR traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $103.48. 989,256 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,488,359. The company has a market capitalization of $21,430.55, a PE ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Digital Realty has a 12-month low of $96.56 and a 12-month high of $127.23.

Digital Realty (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($1.18). The firm had revenue of $731.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.30 million. Digital Realty had a return on equity of 4.03% and a net margin of 10.10%. equities analysts predict that Digital Realty will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 15th were paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. This is a positive change from Digital Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Digital Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.80%.

DLR has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Digital Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Digital Realty from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup upgraded Digital Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $105.12 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Digital Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Digital Realty in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.82.

About Digital Realty

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from financial services, cloud and information technology services, to manufacturing, energy, gaming, life sciences and consumer products.

