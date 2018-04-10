Digitalcoin Price Down 31.4% Over Last Week (DGC)

Digitalcoin (CURRENCY:DGC) traded 13.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. One Digitalcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0196 or 0.00000287 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, Bleutrade and CoinExchange. Digitalcoin has a total market capitalization of $563,205.00 and $3,282.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Digitalcoin has traded down 31.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

LUXCoin (LUX) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00080370 BTC.

Argentum (ARG) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001557 BTC.

SecureCoin (SRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000406 BTC.

AnarchistsPrime (ACP) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000063 BTC.

StrikeBitClub (SBC) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000062 BTC.

About Digitalcoin

Digitalcoin (CRYPTO:DGC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 20th, 2013. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 28,679,468 coins. Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC. The official website for Digitalcoin is digitalcoin.co. The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Digitalcoin

Digitalcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bleutrade and CoinExchange. It is not presently possible to buy Digitalcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitalcoin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digitalcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for Digitalcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digitalcoin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.