DigitalDevelopersFund (DDF) Price Down 26.6% This Week

DigitalDevelopersFund (CURRENCY:DDF) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. DigitalDevelopersFund has a market capitalization of $293,392.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of DigitalDevelopersFund was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DigitalDevelopersFund has traded down 26.6% against the US dollar. One DigitalDevelopersFund token can currently be bought for about $0.0573 or 0.00000850 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC and Cryptopia.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007184 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002913 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.00 or 0.00760620 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014703 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014629 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00039677 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00176101 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00063782 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

DigitalDevelopersFund Token Profile

DigitalDevelopersFund launched on June 27th, 2017. DigitalDevelopersFund’s total supply is 6,428,932 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,118,307 tokens. The official website for DigitalDevelopersFund is www.digitaldevelopersfund.com. DigitalDevelopersFund’s official Twitter account is @DigitalDevFund and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DigitalDevelopersFund Token Trading

DigitalDevelopersFund can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Cryptopia. It is not possible to purchase DigitalDevelopersFund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalDevelopersFund must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigitalDevelopersFund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

