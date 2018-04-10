Diodes (DIOD) Raised to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, March 15th.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Diodes from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, December 25th. Sidoti upgraded Diodes from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded Diodes from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. TheStreet cut Diodes from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded Diodes from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.50.

DIOD stock traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.90. The company had a trading volume of 200,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,874. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $1,449.14, a PE ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 0.90. Diodes has a 1-year low of $22.44 and a 1-year high of $35.36.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $268.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.62 million. Diodes had a positive return on equity of 7.94% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Diodes will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Diodes news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total transaction of $193,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 644,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,807,886.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Julie Holland sold 2,829 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.22, for a total value of $82,663.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 68,778 shares in the company, valued at $2,009,693.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,829 shares of company stock worth $672,463 over the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,080,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $145,660,000 after buying an additional 204,420 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,475,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $104,023,000 after buying an additional 227,672 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 88.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,176,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,736,000 after buying an additional 552,299 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Diodes by 0.8% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 491,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,714,000 after purchasing an additional 3,999 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Diodes by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 486,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,956,000 after purchasing an additional 17,068 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

About Diodes

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

