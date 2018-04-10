Diplomat Pharmacy (DPLO) and HealthWarehouse.com (HEWA) Critical Review

Diplomat Pharmacy (NYSE: DPLO) and HealthWarehouse.com (OTCMKTS:HEWA) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Diplomat Pharmacy has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HealthWarehouse.com has a beta of -4.2, indicating that its share price is 520% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Diplomat Pharmacy and HealthWarehouse.com’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diplomat Pharmacy $4.49 billion 0.32 $15.51 million $0.84 23.40 HealthWarehouse.com $14.85 million 1.87 $370,000.00 N/A N/A

Diplomat Pharmacy has higher revenue and earnings than HealthWarehouse.com.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Diplomat Pharmacy and HealthWarehouse.com, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Diplomat Pharmacy 0 6 5 0 2.45 HealthWarehouse.com 0 0 0 0 N/A

Diplomat Pharmacy presently has a consensus target price of $25.50, indicating a potential upside of 29.70%. Given Diplomat Pharmacy’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Diplomat Pharmacy is more favorable than HealthWarehouse.com.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

63.7% of Diplomat Pharmacy shares are held by institutional investors. 30.2% of Diplomat Pharmacy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 24.5% of HealthWarehouse.com shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Diplomat Pharmacy and HealthWarehouse.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diplomat Pharmacy 0.35% 8.89% 4.47% HealthWarehouse.com N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Diplomat Pharmacy beats HealthWarehouse.com on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Diplomat Pharmacy

Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. operates as an independent specialty pharmacy in the United States. The company stocks, dispenses, and distributes prescriptions for various biotechnology and specialty pharmaceutical manufacturers. It also provides specialty infusion pharmacy, patient care coordination, clinical, compliance and persistency program, patient financial assistance, specialty pharmacy training/consulting, benefits investigation, prior authorization, risk evaluation and medication strategy, retail specialty, and hub services, as well as clinical and administrative support services to hospitals and health systems. The company's primary focus is on medication management programs for individuals with complex chronic diseases, including oncology, immunology, hepatitis, multiple sclerosis, specialized infusion therapy, and various other serious or long-term conditions. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Flint, Michigan.

About HealthWarehouse.com

HealthWarehouse.com, Inc. is an online pharmacy that is focused on the out-of-pocket prescription drug market. The Company is licensed as a mail-order pharmacy. HealthWarehouse.com is a Verified Internet Pharmacy Practice Websites (VIPPS) and is the VIPPS accredited pharmacy that processes out-of-pocket prescriptions online. The Company markets a range of generic, brand name and pet prescription medications, as well as over-the-counter (OTC) medications and products. The Company sells directly to individual consumers who purchase prescription medications and OTC products over the Internet. The Company ships its products to approximately 50 states, the District of Columbia, the United States Territories, and army post office/fleet post office (APO/FPO) military and embassy addresses. The Company processes all orders from its distribution center in Florence, Kentucky.

