Direct Line Group (LON:DLG) Insider Mike Holliday-Williams Sells 94,921 Shares

Direct Line Group (LON:DLG) insider Mike Holliday-Williams sold 94,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 374 ($5.29), for a total transaction of £355,004.54 ($501,773.20).

LON:DLG traded up GBX 2.80 ($0.04) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 352 ($4.98). 3,786,928 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,740,000. Direct Line Group has a one year low of GBX 332.28 ($4.70) and a one year high of GBX 411.30 ($5.81).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 5th will be paid a GBX 28.60 ($0.40) dividend. This is a boost from Direct Line Group’s previous dividend of $6.80. This represents a dividend yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 5th.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 449 ($6.35) price objective on shares of Direct Line Group in a report on Monday, January 29th. Numis Securities restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 455 ($6.43) price target on shares of Direct Line Group in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 415 ($5.87) price objective on shares of Direct Line Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 450 ($6.36) price objective on shares of Direct Line Group in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Direct Line Group from GBX 390 ($5.51) to GBX 378 ($5.34) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 412.53 ($5.83).

Direct Line Group Company Profile

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. It offers personal motor, home, and rescue insurance products, as well as other personal line insurance products, including travel, pet, and creditor products; and commercial insurance products, such as business, van, and landlord insurance products for small and medium-size entities.

