Discover Financial Services (DFS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation, eighteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $85.67.

DFS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 18th. Wells Fargo reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective (up previously from $69.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays upgraded Discover Financial Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $73.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th.

In other Discover Financial Services news, SVP Edward W. Mcgrogan sold 2,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.63, for a total transaction of $198,769.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,253.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathryn Mcnamara Corley sold 37,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $2,962,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 147,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,833,421.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 29,000 shares of company stock worth $8,670 and have sold 242,674 shares worth $19,140,541. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DFS. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,898,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $530,605,000 after purchasing an additional 234,467 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 84.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 5,904,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $380,703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698,700 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,836,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,099,000 after purchasing an additional 159,496 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,091,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $199,326,000 after purchasing an additional 444,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,782,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,007,000 after purchasing an additional 436,199 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services (DFS) traded up $1.17 on Friday, hitting $76.54. The stock had a trading volume of 3,213,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,065,772. The stock has a market capitalization of $27,153.10, a P/E ratio of 14.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $57.50 and a 1 year high of $81.93.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 21.49% and a net margin of 17.95%. analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.88%.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services (DFS) is a direct banking and payment services company. The Company is a bank holding company, as well as a financial holding company. The Company operates through two segments: Direct Banking and Payment Services. It provides direct banking products and services, and payment services through its subsidiaries.

