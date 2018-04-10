Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCK) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCK) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, March 22nd.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Discovery Communications from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. ValuEngine cut Discovery Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Discovery Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

Shares of NASDAQ DISCK opened at $20.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 5.34 and a quick ratio of 5.34. Discovery Communications has a twelve month low of $14.99 and a twelve month high of $29.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $7,916.93, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.46.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter. Discovery Communications had a negative net margin of 4.90% and a positive return on equity of 21.68%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cedar Hill Associates LLC increased its position in Discovery Communications by 211.6% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Hill Associates LLC now owns 318,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,749,000 after purchasing an additional 216,490 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in Discovery Communications by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,540,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,777,000 after purchasing an additional 30,289 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Discovery Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $1,331,000. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Discovery Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $10,410,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY acquired a new stake in Discovery Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $667,000. Institutional investors own 51.80% of the company’s stock.

About Discovery Communications

Discovery Communications, Inc (Discovery) is a global media company. The Company provides content across multiple distribution platforms, including pay-television (pay-TV), free-to-air (FTA) and broadcast television, Websites, digital distribution arrangements and content licensing agreements. Its segments include U.S.

