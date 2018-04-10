district0x (DNT) Hits Market Capitalization of $35.50 Million

district0x (CURRENCY:DNT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 10th. district0x has a total market cap of $35.50 million and $16.16 million worth of district0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One district0x token can currently be purchased for about $0.0592 or 0.00000865 BTC on popular exchanges including Liqui, OKEx, Mercatox and Bittrex. During the last week, district0x has traded 6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007206 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002922 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.10 or 0.00776069 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014733 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014587 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00040864 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.97 or 0.00174972 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00064371 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

district0x Profile

district0x launched on July 18th, 2017. district0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for district0x is /r/district0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. district0x’s official Twitter account is @district0x. The official website for district0x is district0x.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “District0x Network is a collective of decentralized marketplaces and communities, hereafter referred to as districts. Districts exist as decentralized autonomous organizations on the district0x Network, built upon a standard open source framework comprised of Ethereum smart contracts and front-end libraries, hereafter referred to as d0xINFRA. d0xINFRA provides districts with the core functionalities required to operate an online market or community. The district0x Network Token can be used to signal what districts should be built and deployed by the district0x Project team and can be staked to gain access to voting rights in any district on the district0x Network. “

Buying and Selling district0x

district0x can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Binance, IDEX, OKEx, Bittrex, EtherDelta, HitBTC, Gate.io, ChaoEX and Liqui. It is not presently possible to buy district0x directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade district0x must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy district0x using one of the exchanges listed above.

