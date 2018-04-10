district0x (DNT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $36.71 Million

district0x (CURRENCY:DNT) traded 14.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. In the last week, district0x has traded up 8.7% against the US dollar. One district0x token can currently be bought for about $0.0612 or 0.00000896 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including ChaoEX, HitBTC, Bittrex and Gate.io. district0x has a market capitalization of $36.71 million and approximately $17.57 million worth of district0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007199 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002943 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.74 or 0.00757481 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014739 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014631 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00039320 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00176994 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 24.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00063547 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

district0x Token Profile

district0x was first traded on July 18th, 2017. district0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for district0x is /r/district0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. district0x’s official website is district0x.io. district0x’s official Twitter account is @district0x.

According to CryptoCompare, “District0x Network is a collective of decentralized marketplaces and communities, hereafter referred to as districts. Districts exist as decentralized autonomous organizations on the district0x Network, built upon a standard open source framework comprised of Ethereum smart contracts and front-end libraries, hereafter referred to as d0xINFRA. d0xINFRA provides districts with the core functionalities required to operate an online market or community. The district0x Network Token can be used to signal what districts should be built and deployed by the district0x Project team and can be staked to gain access to voting rights in any district on the district0x Network. “

Buying and Selling district0x

district0x can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Bittrex, Gate.io, Mercatox, IDEX, HitBTC, ChaoEX, Liqui, EtherDelta and OKEx. It is not possible to buy district0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade district0x must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy district0x using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

