Diversified Restaurant Holdings Inc. (SAUC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Diversified Restaurant Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SAUC) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus price target of $2.75 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.02) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Diversified Restaurant an industry rank of 189 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Shares of NASDAQ SAUC traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.26. The stock had a trading volume of 8,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,878. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.52, a P/E ratio of -25.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.23. Diversified Restaurant has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $4.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -4.44, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Diversified Restaurant (NASDAQ:SAUC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $41.93 million during the quarter. Diversified Restaurant had a negative net margin of 12.36% and a negative return on equity of 4.31%. equities research analysts forecast that Diversified Restaurant will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAUC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Diversified Restaurant in the second quarter valued at about $413,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Diversified Restaurant in the third quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Diversified Restaurant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,000. 10.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Diversified Restaurant

Diversified Restaurant Holdings, Inc (DRH) is a restaurant company. The Company is a franchisee of Buffalo Wild Wings (BWW).As of September 25, 2016, the Company operated 64 BWW restaurants, which are located in Michigan, Florida, Missouri, Illinois and Indiana. The BWW restaurants feature a range of menu items with a multimedia social environment, a bar and an open layout designed to create a dining experience for sports fans and families.

