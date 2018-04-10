Dj Wilshire Reit Etf (KBE) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dj Wilshire Reit Etf (NYSEARCA:KBE) by 205.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,236 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dj Wilshire Reit Etf were worth $1,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. AMP Capital Investors Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Dj Wilshire Reit Etf by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 7,203,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $341,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327,600 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dj Wilshire Reit Etf by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 493,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,383,000 after acquiring an additional 15,551 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Dj Wilshire Reit Etf by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 296,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,051,000 after acquiring an additional 18,307 shares during the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Dj Wilshire Reit Etf in the 4th quarter valued at $12,841,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dj Wilshire Reit Etf by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 269,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,737,000 after acquiring an additional 41,217 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of KBE opened at $46.82 on Tuesday. Dj Wilshire Reit Etf has a 52 week low of $39.60 and a 52 week high of $52.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 19th were paid a $0.159 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 16th.

Dj Wilshire Reit Etf Company Profile

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

