Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Shares Bought by BB&T Investment Services Inc.

BB&T Investment Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Dollar General (NYSE:DG) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,442 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the quarter. BB&T Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $2,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the third quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Premia Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 104.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DG traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,633,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,740,613. The company has a market capitalization of $25,790.39, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Dollar General has a fifty-two week low of $65.97 and a fifty-two week high of $105.82.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 15th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48. Dollar General had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 6.55%. The business had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Dollar General will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 10th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. This is a positive change from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 9th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is presently 23.16%.

Dollar General announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

DG has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $103.00 price target (up from $94.00) on shares of Dollar General in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Dollar General from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Thursday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley set a $121.00 price objective on Dollar General and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Dollar General to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.00.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Kindy sold 8,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.05, for a total value of $764,964.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $916,542.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products comprising paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food products, such as cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; perishables consisting of milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine; snacks that comprise candies, cookies, crackers, salty snacks, and carbonated beverages; health and beauty products, such as over-the-counter medicines, as well as soap, body wash, shampoo, dental hygiene, and foot care products; pet products, which include pet supplies and pet food; and tobacco products.

