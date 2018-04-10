JT Stratford LLC Cuts Position in Dollar General (DG)

JT Stratford LLC reduced its stake in Dollar General (NYSE:DG) by 24.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,275 shares during the quarter. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $561,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $677,000. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,970,000. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at $573,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at $278,000. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DG traded up $0.74 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,633,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,740,613. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Dollar General has a 12 month low of $65.97 and a 12 month high of $105.82. The company has a market cap of $25,790.39, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.01.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 15th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The firm had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Dollar General will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, March 15th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 10th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This is an increase from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 9th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.16%.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Kindy sold 8,221 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.05, for a total value of $764,964.05. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $916,542.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $98.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $102.27 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on Dollar General in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Dollar General has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.00.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products comprising paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food products, such as cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; perishables consisting of milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine; snacks that comprise candies, cookies, crackers, salty snacks, and carbonated beverages; health and beauty products, such as over-the-counter medicines, as well as soap, body wash, shampoo, dental hygiene, and foot care products; pet products, which include pet supplies and pet food; and tobacco products.

