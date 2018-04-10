Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Earns Daily Media Sentiment Rating of 0.22

Press coverage about Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) has been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Dominion Energy earned a media sentiment score of 0.22 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the utilities provider an impact score of 45.3019419184633 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

D has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase set a $67.00 target price on Dominion Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America decreased their target price on Dominion Energy from $70.00 to $67.33 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. Hilliard Lyons set a $76.00 target price on Dominion Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. UBS initiated coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Dominion Energy from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.58.

Dominion Energy stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $65.86. The stock had a trading volume of 2,238,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,061,451. The company has a market capitalization of $43,143.96, a PE ratio of 18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.45. Dominion Energy has a 52 week low of $65.66 and a 52 week high of $85.30.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Dominion Energy will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.835 per share. This is a positive change from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 1st. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 92.78%.

In related news, Director John W. Harris sold 2,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.60, for a total value of $214,799.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,282 shares in the company, valued at $1,070,529.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John W. Harris sold 11,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.94, for a total value of $899,644.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,061,763.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy in the United States. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities through gas, coal, nuclear, oil, renewables, biomass, hydro, solar, and power purchase agreements; and related energy supply operations.

