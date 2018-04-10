DopeCoin (DOPE) Trading 0.6% Higher Over Last Week

DopeCoin (CURRENCY:DOPE) traded up 13.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 18th. DopeCoin has a market capitalization of $5.77 million and $80,467.00 worth of DopeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DopeCoin has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. One DopeCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0494 or 0.00000724 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex and Cryptopia.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $114.40 or 0.01676380 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 30.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0896 or 0.00001313 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00008243 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003987 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005583 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007882 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00017397 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00001242 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002511 BTC.

DopeCoin Coin Profile

DOPE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 14th, 2014. DopeCoin’s total supply is 116,845,228 coins. DopeCoin’s official Twitter account is @dopecoinGold. The Reddit community for DopeCoin is /r/DopeCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DopeCoin is www.dopecoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “DopeCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency created for the cannabis community. It has a 60 second blocktime and uses the scrypt algorithm. “

DopeCoin Coin Trading

DopeCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is not currently possible to buy DopeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DopeCoin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DopeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

