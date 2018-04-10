Dovu (DOVU) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $4,398.00

Dovu (CURRENCY:DOVU) traded 8.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. In the last seven days, Dovu has traded up 3.8% against the US dollar. Dovu has a market capitalization of $3.90 million and approximately $4,398.00 worth of Dovu was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dovu token can now be purchased for $0.0612 or 0.00000904 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and EtherDelta.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007222 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002927 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.15 or 0.00755657 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014701 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000519 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014735 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00180749 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00038556 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00056676 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Dovu Token Profile

Dovu was first traded on August 24th, 2017. Dovu’s total supply is 963,761,390 tokens and its circulating supply is 63,793,250 tokens. Dovu’s official website is dovu.io. The official message board for Dovu is blog.dovu.io. The Reddit community for Dovu is /r/dovu and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dovu’s official Twitter account is @dovuapi.

According to CryptoCompare, “DOVU is a blockchain-based platform specialized for the mobility sector. DOVU intends to create a circular economy for the transport and mobility sector by creating a value exchange between regular consumers, data providers (those that create APIs to resell data) and “data owners”. Inside DOVU's system, Data owners are able to control access to the data shared and are rewarded with DOV tokens from future profits related to the use of the data. In their turn, data providers can define Smart Contracts to set conditions of use and the level of reward they are willing to offer to the data owner. The DOVU platform consists of the following components, the DOVU Protocol, the DOVU API Marketplace (dApp developed by DOVU) and the DOV token. The DOVU Protocol details transport sector related data interchange, attributes value, facilitates and encourages the development of more mobility-related dApps. The DOV token is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 that serves as currency on DOVU's ecosystem. “

Dovu Token Trading

Dovu can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta and HitBTC. It is not presently possible to buy Dovu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dovu must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dovu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for Dovu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dovu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.