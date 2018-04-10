Signaturefd LLC Grows Position in Dow Chemical (NYSE:DWDP)

Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Dow Chemical (NYSE:DWDP) by 21.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,861 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Dow Chemical were worth $774,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in Dow Chemical by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 11,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Outfitter Advisors LTD. grew its holdings in Dow Chemical by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Outfitter Advisors LTD. now owns 89,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,406,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its holdings in Dow Chemical by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 62,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,434,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. Buckingham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Dow Chemical by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 20,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. Finally, Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. grew its holdings in Dow Chemical by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 3,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.45% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on DWDP shares. Morgan Stanley set a $80.00 target price on Dow Chemical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. HSBC upgraded Dow Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Dow Chemical in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Dow Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dow Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.23.

Dow Chemical stock traded up $2.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.89. 9,245,188 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,309,536. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $148,382.05, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.31. Dow Chemical has a one year low of $59.29 and a one year high of $77.08.

Dow Chemical (NYSE:DWDP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.16. Dow Chemical had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 2.34%. The firm had revenue of $20.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.46 billion. The company’s revenue was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Dow Chemical will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. Dow Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.71%.

In related news, insider Ronald C. Edmonds sold 15,000 shares of Dow Chemical stock in a transaction on Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.83, for a total value of $1,077,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Charles J. Kalil sold 69,400 shares of Dow Chemical stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.66, for a total value of $5,042,604.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Dow Chemical

DowDuPont Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in agriculture, materials science, and specialty products businesses worldwide. The company's Agriculture segment develops and sells hybrid corn seed and soybean seed varieties; canola, cotton, sunflower, sorghum, wheat, and rice seeds; silage inoculants; and weed control, disease control, and insect control products.

