DPAY (CRYPTO:DPAY) Price Up 13.8% Over Last Week

DPAY (CURRENCY:DPAY) traded 9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 3rd. One DPAY coin can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. DPAY has a total market capitalization of $60,448.00 and approximately $105.00 worth of DPAY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DPAY has traded 13.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00036539 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00055084 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00012916 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00086545 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00023264 BTC.

1337 (1337) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00038447 BTC.

Stealthcoin (XST) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002710 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.46 or 0.00445085 BTC.

DPAY Profile

DPAY (CRYPTO:DPAY) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 11th, 2016. DPAY’s total supply is 79,541,001 coins. DPAY’s official Twitter account is @dpay_2016.

DPAY Coin Trading

DPAY can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is not currently possible to buy DPAY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DPAY must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DPAY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

