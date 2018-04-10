Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) Upgraded at ValuEngine

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, April 2nd.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.51.

Shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories stock traded up $0.36 on Monday, hitting $32.75. 147,765 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 302,662. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has a 52 week low of $29.83 and a 52 week high of $42.97. The stock has a market cap of $5,371.19, a P/E ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The company had revenue of $596.00 million for the quarter. equities analysts expect that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 184,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,938,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 5,260 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 19.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 5,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 11.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 5,932 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.14% of the company’s stock.

About Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Proprietary Products. The Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosage with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

