Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA (ETR:DRW3) Given a €71.00 Price Target by HSBC Analysts

HSBC set a €71.00 ($87.65) target price on Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA (ETR:DRW3) in a report published on Monday, March 26th. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Nord/LB set a €92.00 ($113.58) price objective on Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Warburg Research set a €81.50 ($100.62) target price on Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($92.59) target price on Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank set a €73.00 ($90.12) target price on Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Independent Research set a €83.00 ($102.47) target price on Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €79.11 ($97.67).

Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA stock opened at €76.70 ($94.69) on Monday. Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA has a one year low of €69.80 ($86.17) and a one year high of €107.00 ($132.10).

Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA Company Profile

Dragerwerk AG & Co KGaA develops equipment and solutions in the fields of medical and safety technology in Europe, Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. The company develops, produces, and markets system solutions, equipment, and services for acute point of care, including perioperative care, neonatal care, emergency care, critical care, and perinatal care.

