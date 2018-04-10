Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) VP James C. Webster Sells 2,000 Shares

Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) VP James C. Webster sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total value of $87,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,396.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

DRQ opened at $43.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,679.90, a PE ratio of 167.69 and a beta of 0.76. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.85 and a 12 month high of $56.55.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $107.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.73 million. Dril-Quip had a negative net margin of 22.10% and a positive return on equity of 0.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on DRQ. Cowen set a $45.00 price objective on Dril-Quip and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. TheStreet raised Dril-Quip from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dril-Quip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Dril-Quip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. Finally, Barclays set a $49.00 price objective on Dril-Quip and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.38.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DRQ. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dril-Quip in the third quarter worth about $136,000. Elkfork Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dril-Quip during the fourth quarter worth approximately $196,000. Unison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dril-Quip during the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Dril-Quip during the fourth quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, ING Groep NV boosted its position in Dril-Quip by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 5,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter.

Dril-Quip Company Profile

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services onshore and offshore drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific.

