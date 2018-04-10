Dropbox Plans $612 Million IPO for March 23rd (DBX)

Dropbox (DBX) plans to raise $612 million in an IPO on Friday, March 23rd, IPO Scoop reports. The company plans to issue 36,000,000 shares at a price of $16.00-$18.00 per share.

In the last 12 months, Dropbox generated $1.1 billion in revenue and had a net loss of $111.7 million. The company has a market cap of $6.7 billion.

Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan, Deutsche Bank Securities, Allen & Company and BofA Merrill Lynch served as the underwriters for the IPO and RBC Capital Markets, Jefferies, Macquarie Capital, Canaccord Genuity, JMP Securities, KeyBanc Capital Markets and Piper Jaffray were co-managers.

Dropbox provided the following description of their company for its IPO: ” Our modern economy runs on knowledge. Today, knowledge lives in the cloud as digital content, and Dropbox is a global collaboration platform where more and more of this content is created, accessed, and shared with the world. We serve more than 500 million registered users across 180 countries. Dropbox was founded in 2007 with a simple idea: Life would be a lot better if everyone could access their most important information anytime from any device. Over the past decade, we’ve largely accomplished that mission—but along the way we recognized that for most of our users, sharing and collaborating on Dropbox was even more valuable than storing files. “.

Dropbox was founded in 2007 and has 1858 employees. The company is located at 333 Brannan Street, San Francisco, CA 94107, US and can be reached via phone at (415) 857-6800 or on the web at http://www.dropbox.com.

