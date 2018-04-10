DSC Advisors L.P. Has $768,000 Position in Mastercard (MA)

DSC Advisors L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Mastercard (NYSE:MA) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 497 shares during the period. DSC Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $768,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,972 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Mastercard by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. HPM Partners LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. HPM Partners LLC now owns 14,348 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 65,960 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,984,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on MA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (up previously from $166.00) on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Vetr downgraded Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.61 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Mastercard from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho raised Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.52.

In other Mastercard news, General Counsel Timothy H. Murphy sold 30,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.44, for a total value of $5,526,516.32. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 59,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,809,619.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David R. Carlucci sold 5,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.10, for a total value of $1,089,445.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,578 shares of company stock worth $7,482,061. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $170.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $178,419.88, a P/E ratio of 37.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.16. Mastercard has a 1 year low of $111.01 and a 1 year high of $183.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 83.57% and a net margin of 31.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Mastercard will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 9th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.83%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

