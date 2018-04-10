DSM (RDSMY) vs. The Competition Head to Head Analysis

DSM (OTCMKTS: RDSMY) is one of 24 publicly-traded companies in the “Chemicals & allied products” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare DSM to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of DSM shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.7% of shares of all “Chemicals & allied products” companies are owned by institutional investors. 5.4% of shares of all “Chemicals & allied products” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for DSM and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DSM 0 0 1 0 3.00 DSM Competitors 105 465 676 25 2.49

As a group, “Chemicals & allied products” companies have a potential upside of 19.68%. Given DSM’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe DSM has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Volatility & Risk

DSM has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DSM’s peers have a beta of 1.07, indicating that their average share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

DSM pays an annual dividend of $0.41 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. DSM pays out 51.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Chemicals & allied products” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.6% and pay out 30.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. DSM lags its peers as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares DSM and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DSM N/A N/A N/A DSM Competitors -126.34% 22.82% 5.01%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares DSM and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio DSM $8.77 billion $687.19 million 31.38 DSM Competitors $7.08 billion $553.10 million 23.76

DSM has higher revenue and earnings than its peers. DSM is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

DSM peers beat DSM on 8 of the 14 factors compared.

DSM Company Profile

Koninklijke DSM N.V., a science-based company, engages in health, nutrition, and materials businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center. The Nutrition segment offers nutrients, such as vitamins, carotenoids, nutritional lipids, and other ingredients to feed, food, pharmaceutical, and personal care industries; and food enzymes, cultures, yeast extracts, savory flavors, hydrocolloids, and other specialty ingredients for use in dairy, baking, beverage, and savory applications. The Materials segment provides Dyneema, a fiber solution serving textiles, commercial marine, and sports segments; high-performance plastics primarily for use in automotive and electronics markets, as well as offers solutions to specialized industries, including water management, breathable textiles, and flexible food packaging; and resins solutions for paints and coatings, fiber optic coatings, and 3D printing applications. The Innovation Center segment offers cellulosic bio-ethanol and bio-based succinic acids; anti-reflective coatings for solar glass; and anti-soiling coatings for use in cleaning and maintaining solar farms in desert-like conditions. This segment also produces biomedical materials and technologies that enable medical device manufacturers to enhance care across various medical specialties. Koninklijke DSM N.V. was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Heerlen, the Netherlands.

Receive News & Ratings for DSM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DSM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.