DSW, Inc. (DSW) Receives $21.13 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of DSW, Inc. (NYSE:DSW) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the sixteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.13.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DSW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DSW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of DSW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (up from $20.00) on shares of DSW in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. B. Riley set a $22.00 price target on shares of DSW and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of DSW from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 19th.

NYSE DSW traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.14. 567,956 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,784,615. DSW has a one year low of $15.14 and a one year high of $22.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1,751.93, a PE ratio of 14.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.63.

DSW (NYSE:DSW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 13th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.11. DSW had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The business had revenue of $720.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. DSW’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that DSW will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from DSW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 22nd. DSW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.79%.

In other news, EVP William L. Jordan sold 34,412 shares of DSW stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $773,237.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,705 shares in the company, valued at $1,993,201.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 20.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DSW. Sit Investment Associates Inc. purchased a new position in DSW during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in DSW in the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in DSW in the fourth quarter worth about $129,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in DSW by 240.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 5,794 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in DSW in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

DSW Company Profile

DSW Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded footwear and accessories retailer in the United States. The company operates through two segments, DSW and Affiliated Business Group. The company offers dresses, casual and athletic footwear, and accessories under various brands for women, men, and kids.

