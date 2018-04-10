DTS (NASDAQ:DTSI) Receives Coverage Optimism Score of 0.17

News coverage about DTS (NASDAQ:DTSI) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. Accern identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. DTS earned a daily sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the software maker an impact score of 44.8682726013813 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of DTSI traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.52. 161,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,766. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. DTS has a 12 month low of $19.62 and a 12 month high of $42.80.

DTS, Inc is an audio technology solutions provider for high-definition entertainment experiences. The Company’s audio solutions are designed to enable recording, delivery and playback of high-definition audio, and are included by licensee customers around the world into a range of consumer electronics devices, including televisions, personal computers (PCs), smartphones, tablets, digital media players (DMPs), set-top-boxes, soundbars, wireless speakers, video game consoles, Blu-ray Disc players, automotive audio systems, audio/video receivers (AVRs), digital versatile disc (DVD)-based products and home theater systems.

