DubaiCoin (CRYPTO:DBIX) Price Tops $3.12 on Major Exchanges

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 18th. DubaiCoin has a total market cap of $6.96 million and $39,920.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DubaiCoin coin can now be bought for $3.12 or 0.00046057 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, HitBTC and Livecoin. During the last week, DubaiCoin has traded 12.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.33 or 0.00196995 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00126917 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00051389 BTC.

NAV Coin (NAV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00016391 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00110024 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.90 or 0.00205394 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000559 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003110 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000928 BTC.

DubaiCoin Profile

DubaiCoin (DBIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 2,232,901 coins. DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. DubaiCoin’s official website is www.arabianchain.org. The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BIX is an advanced version of DubaiCoin with improved security and greater efficiency to support money transfers and global payments, along with fueling the Arabian Chain platform. It's a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Dagger-Hashimoto algorithm. “

DubaiCoin Coin Trading

DubaiCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Cryptopia and Livecoin. It is not presently possible to buy DubaiCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DubaiCoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DubaiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for DubaiCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DubaiCoin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.