Allen L. Dittrich Sells 10,000 Shares of Duluth Holdings (NASDAQ:DLTH) Stock

Duluth Holdings (NASDAQ:DLTH) SVP Allen L. Dittrich sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total value of $186,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

DLTH traded up $0.52 on Tuesday, hitting $19.39. 121,386 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 256,098. Duluth Holdings has a 52 week low of $15.13 and a 52 week high of $22.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $568.02, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of -0.09.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 20th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. Duluth had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 4.95%. The firm had revenue of $217.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Duluth Holdings will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Duluth by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,712,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,572,000 after purchasing an additional 219,671 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Duluth by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 717,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,801,000 after purchasing an additional 11,413 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Duluth by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans now owns 600,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,721,000 after purchasing an additional 26,190 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Duluth by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 494,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,024,000 after purchasing an additional 45,643 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of Duluth by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 442,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,902,000 after purchasing an additional 112,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DLTH. TheStreet raised Duluth from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. BidaskClub raised Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Duluth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Duluth from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Duluth in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.86.

About Duluth

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

