Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, April 2nd.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dun & Bradstreet from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase increased their price objective on Dun & Bradstreet from $117.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays raised shares of Dun & Bradstreet from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $129.80.

Shares of NYSE DNB opened at $115.05 on Monday. Dun & Bradstreet has a 1 year low of $101.17 and a 1 year high of $130.95. The firm has a market cap of $4,275.27, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $528.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.82 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative return on equity of 30.74% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.99 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Dun & Bradstreet will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the fourth quarter valued at about $128,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the fourth quarter valued at about $184,000. Eagle Ridge Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the third quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Dun & Bradstreet Company Profile

The Dun & Bradstreet Corporation provides commercial data, analytics, and insight on businesses. The company operates through two segments, Americas and Non-Americas. It offers risk management solutions comprising trade credit solutions, such as The D&B Credit Suite, which includes D&B Credit and DNBi, subscription-based online applications that offer customers real time access to information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; various business information reports; and D&B Credibility solutions primarily for small businesses; Supplier Risk Manager, an online application that helps businesses mitigate supply chain risk; Compliance product suite that includes D&B Onboard and D&B Compliance Check, which helps customers comply with anti-money laundering and anti-bribery and corruption regulations through onboarding, screening, and monitoring of customers and third parties; and D&B Direct, an API that enables data integration inside enterprise applications, such as ERP, and enables master data management and toolkit.

