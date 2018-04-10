Dunelm Group (DNLM) Receives Buy Rating from UBS

UBS reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) in a report released on Friday, investing.thisismoney.co.uk reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 752 ($10.63) price objective on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Jefferies Group reiterated an underperform rating and set a GBX 560 ($7.92) price objective on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 685 ($9.68) price objective on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 810 ($11.45) price objective on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dunelm Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 654.90 ($9.26).

Shares of Dunelm Group stock opened at GBX 524 ($7.41) on Friday. Dunelm Group has a one year low of GBX 541.50 ($7.65) and a one year high of GBX 760 ($10.74).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 22nd will be given a GBX 7 ($0.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.22%.

In other Dunelm Group news, insider Andy Harrison bought 77,449 shares of Dunelm Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 641 ($9.06) per share, for a total transaction of £496,448.09 ($701,693.41). Also, insider Keith Down bought 7,645 shares of Dunelm Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 518 ($7.32) per share, for a total transaction of £39,601.10 ($55,973.29). Insiders acquired 128,741 shares of company stock worth $78,396,415 in the last 90 days.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Dunelm Group (DNLM) Receives Buy Rating from UBS” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/dunelm-group-dnlm-receives-buy-rating-from-ubs.html.

Dunelm Group Company Profile

Dunelm Group plc engages in the retail of homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bed frames, mattresses, beds, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, protectors, and kids beddings.

Receive News & Ratings for Dunelm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dunelm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.