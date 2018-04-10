DXC Technology (CSC) Receiving Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Study Finds

News headlines about DXC Technology (NYSE:CSC) have trended somewhat positive on Tuesday, Accern reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. DXC Technology earned a news sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the information technology services provider an impact score of 45.297872321847 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of CSC stock traded down $2.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $69.01. 5,525,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,878,160. DXC Technology has a fifty-two week low of $32.25 and a fifty-two week high of $74.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company provides digital information technology (IT) services and solutions. The Company provides a range of services, including analytics, applications, business process, cloud and workload, consulting, enterprise and cloud applications, security, and workplace and mobility. The Company offers a portfolio of analytics services, to provide insights and accelerate users’ digital transformation.

