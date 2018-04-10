DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, March 23rd. The firm currently has $48.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “DXP Enterprises, Inc. is a leading products and service distributor that adds value and total cost savings solutions to industrial customers throughout the United States, Canada, Mexico and Dubai. DXP provides innovative pumping solutions, supply chain services and maintenance, repair, operating and production (MROP) services that emphasize and utilize DXP’s vast product knowledge and technical expertise in rotating equipment, bearings, power transmission, metal working, industrial supplies and safety products and services. DXP’s breadth of MROP products and service solutions allows DXP to be flexible and customer-driven, creating competitive advantages for our customers. DXP’s business segments include Service Centers, Innovative Pumping Solutions and Supply Chain Services. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DXPE. Stephens set a $48.00 target price on DXP Enterprises and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. BidaskClub upgraded DXP Enterprises from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.33.

Shares of DXPE stock traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.50. The stock had a trading volume of 128,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,522. DXP Enterprises has a 12-month low of $24.86 and a 12-month high of $43.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $647.81, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.44 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

In other news, CEO David R. Little sold 49,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total value of $2,010,087.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,304,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,625,528.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kent Nee Hung Yee sold 3,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total value of $124,936.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,607,290.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 63,306 shares of company stock valued at $2,546,624. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DXP Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its position in DXP Enterprises by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 41,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after buying an additional 4,020 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in DXP Enterprises by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 54,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after buying an additional 22,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaOne Investment Services LLC increased its position in DXP Enterprises by 111.5% during the 4th quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC now owns 96,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,846,000 after buying an additional 50,750 shares in the last quarter. 75.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DXP Enterprises

DXP Enterprises, Inc engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services to energy and industrial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Service Centers, Supply Chain Services, and Innovative Pumping Solutions. The Service Centers segment offers MRO products, equipment, and integrated services, including technical expertise and logistics services.

