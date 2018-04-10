Dycom Industries (DY) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, “Over the past one year, Dycom’s shares have significantly outperformed the industry average. Over the past few quarters, rise in demand for network bandwidth, expanded core market share and surge in wireless carriers services are proving conducive to the growth of the company. Dycom remains optimistic about fiber deep cable capacity projects, 1 gigabit deployments and initial phases of fiber deployments for newly emerging wireless technologies. However, initiations of large-scale network deployments, particularly those occurring during periods of customer M&A activity, remain vulnerable to timing uncertainty. Further, the company’s margins will likely suffer due to timing volatility, customer spending modulations and an adverse mix of work activities. This apart poor contribution from acquired businesses might hamper growth of the company.”

DY has been the topic of several other reports. Stephens increased their price objective on Dycom Industries from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. KeyCorp reiterated a buy rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Dycom Industries in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Dycom Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and set a $119.00 price objective (up from $98.00) on shares of Dycom Industries in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo increased their price objective on Dycom Industries from $108.50 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $122.00.

Shares of NYSE:DY traded up $1.54 on Thursday, hitting $105.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 315,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,721. Dycom Industries has a 1 year low of $73.95 and a 1 year high of $123.99. The stock has a market cap of $3,293.14, a P/E ratio of 27.21, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 5.08%. The firm had revenue of $655.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Dycom Industries will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Patricia Higgins sold 2,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.08, for a total transaction of $284,044.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,299,233.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fred Alger Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dycom Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,076,000. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dycom Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,925,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dycom Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,241,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Dycom Industries by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,025,193 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $114,237,000 after buying an additional 134,410 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in Dycom Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,186,000.

About Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States and Canada. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

