Dynamic Reaches Market Cap of $7.17 Million (CRYPTO:DYN)

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded down 16.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 3:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. Over the last seven days, Dynamic has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar. Dynamic has a total market capitalization of $7.17 million and $1.61 million worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dynamic coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.47 or 0.00021987 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007234 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002930 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.91 or 0.00744289 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00014561 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014939 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00180045 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00038457 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00056490 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Dynamic Coin Profile

Dynamic’s genesis date was March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 13,952,919 coins and its circulating supply is 4,864,598 coins. Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain. The official website for Dynamic is duality.solutions.

Dynamic Coin Trading

Dynamic can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is not presently possible to purchase Dynamic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamic must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dynamic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

